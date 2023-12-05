Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 50.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,400,000 after buying an additional 874,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.25.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. 1,080,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,904. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.