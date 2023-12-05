Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $28.90

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $29.57. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 47,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 127.55%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

