Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.61

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.04. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 11,149 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth $97,676,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth $25,586,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 171.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

