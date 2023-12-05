AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.62. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 67,032 shares trading hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the third quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.