Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $53.82

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.82, but opened at $55.53. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 1,419,159 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

