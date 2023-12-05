NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.59. NIO shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 33,134,942 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

