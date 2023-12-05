BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $68.52

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $71.50. BILL shares last traded at $69.35, with a volume of 627,383 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

