G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $29.64

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $31.08. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 216,588 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.