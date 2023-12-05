ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $33.77

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $35.51. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 1,342,689 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $262.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Further Reading

