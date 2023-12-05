Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.92

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 3616687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.