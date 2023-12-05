X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.03

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 449781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 131.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914,976 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 529,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 348,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,072,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

