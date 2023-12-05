AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.89. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 292,729 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,608,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507,665 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $26,519,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

