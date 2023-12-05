D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.58. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 462,139 shares traded.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 13.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $534.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,350,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 574,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

