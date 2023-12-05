BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.84

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 56626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.