Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.61

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 61071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $475,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,239,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $475,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,579 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,341 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

