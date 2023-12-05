GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 10.8%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) was down 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,102,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 880,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 13.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About GoviEx Uranium

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.