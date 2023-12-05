Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Up 18.2%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 117,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 91,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

