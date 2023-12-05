CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CareMax Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,698. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. CareMax has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $201.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.16 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
