CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,698. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. CareMax has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $201.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.16 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

