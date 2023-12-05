CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRA International

CRA International Trading Down 0.9 %

CRAI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. 7,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,363. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.25). CRA International had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $540,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,524.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $540,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,524.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $497,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.