Short Interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Increases By 6.5%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.50. 120,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,662. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $206.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

