CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CTMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 23,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $95.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.38 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

