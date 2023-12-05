CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
CTMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 23,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $95.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.02.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CytomX Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.