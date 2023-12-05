CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 160,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $190.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.18.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

