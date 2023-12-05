Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTKB stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 202,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,687. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,795,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $730,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,701 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Recommended Stories

