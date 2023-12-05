Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,763,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,096.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

VMC stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.06. 59,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $212.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.