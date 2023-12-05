Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVR by 87.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in NVR by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded down $38.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6,349.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,520. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,936.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,050.60. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,519.05 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

