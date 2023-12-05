Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,326 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after buying an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. 236,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

