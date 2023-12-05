Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,908 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mister Car Wash worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCW. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,191,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,410,998.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. 251,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.64. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

