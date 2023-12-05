Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,355 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

