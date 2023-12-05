Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,757 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after buying an additional 837,152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,268,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

