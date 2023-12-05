Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. 47,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,889. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

