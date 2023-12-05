Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $118,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.71. 167,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,113. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

