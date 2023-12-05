Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 480,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 367,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $378,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:TFPM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,704. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFPM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

