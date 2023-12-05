Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,803 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 156,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

