Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $5.55 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 83,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,022. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

