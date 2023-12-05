Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %

QSR stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. 90,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,191. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

