Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 254,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.28. 392,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

