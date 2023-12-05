Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. TD Cowen began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

