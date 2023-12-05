Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

