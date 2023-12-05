Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $596.01. 540,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,367. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

