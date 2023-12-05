Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $314,712,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.42. The stock had a trading volume of 139,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.99. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

