Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after buying an additional 2,978,047 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 282,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 220,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,164. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of -635.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,483.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

