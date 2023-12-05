Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,605,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after buying an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,982,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,996,000 after buying an additional 802,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 324,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 39,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,592. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.