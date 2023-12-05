Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 756.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 229,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

