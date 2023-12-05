Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 890,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,063. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

