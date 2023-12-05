Union Savings Bank Buys Shares of 505 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

