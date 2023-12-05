Union Savings Bank Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $405.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $416.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.80 and its 200 day moving average is $380.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

