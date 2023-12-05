Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK stock opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.12 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.02.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.