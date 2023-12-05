Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.09% of Tenable worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

