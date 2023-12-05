Lbp Am Sa Buys 10,063 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

