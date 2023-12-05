WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.14 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average is $160.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

